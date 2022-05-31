Zacks: Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.17. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $106.97 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

