Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFM. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,310 shares of company stock worth $3,475,206. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after buying an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter.

SFM traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $27.03. 61,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,789. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

