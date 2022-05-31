Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,747. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

