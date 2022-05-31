Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

FRO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.93.

NYSE FRO opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -228.60 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

