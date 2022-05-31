Zacks Investment Research Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) to Strong Sell

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. While solid new business servicing wins, strategic acquisitions, global reach, efforts to technologically upgrade operations and a strong balance sheet position are expected to keep supporting State Street’s profitability, the company is expected to witness some pressure on margin growth in the near term because of relatively lower interest rates (despite the rate hike expectations). This will likely hurt revenues to an extent. Moreover, persistently increasing operating expenses due to the company's constant restructuring efforts are expected to hamper the bottom line to some extent in the quarters ahead.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.21.

STT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,253. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 1 year low of $65.41 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

