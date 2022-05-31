Zacks Investment Research Upgrades D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of HEPS stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 443.35% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $254.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 19.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 339,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 530,811 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping.

