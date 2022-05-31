Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LIQT. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

LIQT stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.89.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 84.59% and a negative net margin of 69.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 1,375,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,926,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil acquired 80,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,955,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,500. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 36,067 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

