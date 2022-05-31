Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Shares of MDVL opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

MedAvail ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 174.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 14,117,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,964,704.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDVL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MedAvail during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MedAvail by 1,239.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 86,248 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MedAvail during the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

