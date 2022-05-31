ZBG Token Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZT)

ZBG Token (ZT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $98,963.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,871.97 or 0.99974111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001569 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.