Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ ZD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,250. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.02. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $71.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,655,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,861,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

