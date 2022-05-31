Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $69.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

