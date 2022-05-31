Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.10.

ZM stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.20. 95,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,849. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.75.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $6,941,869. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

