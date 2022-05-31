Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.26.

Shares of ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 321.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,979,000 after buying an additional 34,453 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

