Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. FBN Securities reduced their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.26.

ZS stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,210,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.