Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. FBN Securities reduced their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.26.

ZS stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,210,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

