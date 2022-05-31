Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

