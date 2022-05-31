Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

