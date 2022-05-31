Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 59,924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $1,260,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of EWL opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

