Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $56.23 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.