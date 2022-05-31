Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $92,441,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

NYSE MMM opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $206.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.