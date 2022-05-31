Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases Shares of 1,960 SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 181.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GMF opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.76. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $137.12.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

