$0.35 EPS Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is ($0.60). First Solar posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of FSLR traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,736. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,830 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

