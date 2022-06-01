$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.45. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Digital Turbine by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $5.73 on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 527,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,186. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

