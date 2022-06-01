$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SP. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. 92,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,687. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $743.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.50.

About SP Plus (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.