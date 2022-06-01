$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SP. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
Shares of SP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. 92,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,687. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $743.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.50.
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
