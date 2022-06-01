$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. 1,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $444.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

