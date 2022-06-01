$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. 1,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $444.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.