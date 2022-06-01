-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Wynn Resorts posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.41) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CBRE Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $64,347,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 587,273 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,190,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 270,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. 3,005,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

