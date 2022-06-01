$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,392,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 92.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JWN opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

About Nordstrom (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.