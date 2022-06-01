$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NU’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NU.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,393,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00. NU has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

