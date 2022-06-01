$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Fortinet posted sales of $801.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,203. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $211.67 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.42.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

