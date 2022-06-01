$1.03 EPS Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Performance Food Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of PFGC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.33. 17,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.