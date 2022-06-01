$1.03 EPS Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Performance Food Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of PFGC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.33. 17,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

