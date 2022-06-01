$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

NYSE:SPR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.74. 35,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,319. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.