$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPRGet Rating) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

NYSE:SPR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.74. 35,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,319. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.