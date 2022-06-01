$1.41 EPS Expected for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Pinnacle West Capital reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinnacle West Capital.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,830,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 215,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.