$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) to announce $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $10.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Shares of MSI opened at $219.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $199.24 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

