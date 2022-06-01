$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) to report $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.76. Carter’s posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.50. 683,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,410. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.29. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $71.36 and a 12 month high of $111.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,893 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

