$1.77 EPS Expected for Sempra (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sempra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Sempra reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

SRE stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.86. 2,722,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.10 and its 200 day moving average is $145.95. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sempra by 145.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Sempra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 32.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

