$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) to announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $7.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $325.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.39.

Shares of ROK traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,210. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $191.07 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

