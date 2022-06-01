10,491 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,491 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 233,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,715. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,103 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,364. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

