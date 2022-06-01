11,526 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after acquiring an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 19.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,540,000 after buying an additional 214,221 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,976,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 259.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 171,725 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

