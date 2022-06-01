128,771 Shares in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Funko at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Funko by 262.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 176,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.11. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $42,094.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,182.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $14,356,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,497,963 shares of company stock worth $29,257,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

