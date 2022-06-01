$138.92 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $138.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $117.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $592.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.00 million to $598.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $721.29 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $744.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.16.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.32. 288,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,048. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

