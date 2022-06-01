$15.48 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will post $15.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $19.49 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $69.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.76 million to $83.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $156.06 million, with estimates ranging from $142.40 million to $171.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $744.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.