156,125 Shares in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Acquired by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156,125 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. Dorchester Minerals accounts for approximately 2.1% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 59,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 68.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.754 per share. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 125.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

