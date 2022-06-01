$16.31 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will announce $16.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.48 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $15.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $67.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.91 million to $69.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $77.72 million, with estimates ranging from $69.77 million to $85.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $113,605.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,831.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,060. The company has a market capitalization of $251.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

