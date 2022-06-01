1irstcoin (FST) Hits Market Cap of $993,360.74

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $993,360.74 and $2,540.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000239 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,696,441 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

