$2.04 EPS Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $3.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $12.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $12.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of HELE traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.00. 137,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,168. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $173.67 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,463,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,548,000 after buying an additional 104,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after acquiring an additional 388,569 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

