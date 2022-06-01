$2.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) will report $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.40. Trinseo reported earnings per share of $3.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trinseo.

TSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

NYSE TSE opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $68.50.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trinseo by 48.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 21.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 53.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

