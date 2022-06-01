$2.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) to post $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BR opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $185.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

