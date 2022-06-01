$20.78 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) will report $20.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.68 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $17.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $84.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.14 million to $84.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $94.01 million, with estimates ranging from $87.81 million to $100.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.16%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $10,656,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 67,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

WHF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. 39,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

