219 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after acquiring an additional 321,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,608 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after acquiring an additional 442,857 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,314,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,798,000 after acquiring an additional 84,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day moving average of $141.76. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $119.58 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

