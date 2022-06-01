$22.51 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) will announce $22.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.51 million and the lowest is $22.50 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $22.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $91.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.90 million to $91.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $96.95 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $98.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. 476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $207.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.72%.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.