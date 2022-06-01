$23.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 billion to $24.76 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $23.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $96.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.29 billion to $99.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $100.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $99.85 billion to $102.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,171,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,554. The company has a market capitalization of $467.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

